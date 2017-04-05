OAKLAND (BCN) — A 26-year-old Hayward man was arrested Monday morning in Oakland on suspicion of stealing bicycle parts at the Lake Merritt BART station, according to police.

Station agent Tylo Stell called BART police after he spotted the suspect casing bikes on the concourse level of the station at 9:22 a.m.

The man allegedly took two tires off of parked bikes and put them on another frame he’d brought with him. Officers arrested the suspect, later identified as Corrie Blackwood.

Police said arrests like Monday’s have led to an 11 percent drop in thefts of bikes and bike parts throughout the BART system. There were 757 bike thefts reported in 2015, but just 676 in 2016, according to police.

BART officials said they’ve invested in secure bike parking, with nearly 1,500 bike lockers at 37 stations, three bike stations with free valet parking and four with self-park facilities containing more than 1,000 spaces.

