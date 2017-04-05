The World According to Gary: Steph Curry sings his heart out

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Steph Curry’s Carpool Karaoke appearance, Shaquille O’Neal’s dance moves, and Floyd Mayweather’s latest purchase.

Steph Curry made a guest appearance on Carpool Karaoke and belted out the lyrics to ‘Moana’ and ‘Frozen’ soundtracks alongside James Cordon.

Darya says Shaquille O’ Neal knows all about stage presence. He lip-synched the lyrics to Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative,” and owned it.

Floyd Mayweather is known to splurge and one of his recent purchases included a decked out Mercedes Benz for his son’s 16th birthday.