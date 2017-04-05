Trump removes chief strategist Steve Bannon from National Security Council By Associated Press Published: April 5, 2017, 8:56 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017 file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is seen in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The White House and its allies have stepped up attacks on a foe typically associated with fragile democracies, military coups and spy thrillers. The so-called “the deep state,” an alleged shadowy network of powerful entrenched federal and military interests, has increasingly become the focus of Republicans who blame such forces for deliberately trying to undermine the new president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump removes chief strategist Steve Bannon from National Security Council, reversing controversial early decision. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement