UPDATE: He has been found safe in Concord.

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — A UPS driver is missing after his truck went down an embankment in Lafayette on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened near the 1900 block of Hunsaker Canyon Road at around 5 p.m. The driver went down an embankment, hit a tree, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver is described as a Hispanic man, 34 years old, and wearing a UPS uniform. The person missing is Dennis Salazar.

This person is believed to be injured.

Police dogs are assisting with the search. Additionally, crews are searching local hospitals for him, Martinez said.

If you see the person, you are asked to call the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office at 925-646-2441.

