LAFAYETTE (KRON) — A UPS driver is missing after his truck went down an embankment in Lafayette on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened near the 1900 block of Hunsaker Canyon Road at around 5 p.m. The driver went down an embankment, hit a tree, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver is described as a Hispanic man, 34 years old, and wearing a UPS uniform.

This person is believed to be injured.

If you see the person, you are asked to call the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office at 925-646-2441.

