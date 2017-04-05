OAKLAND (KRON) — An attorney representing the Oakland halfway house inside a building burned in a deadly fire is calling for a deeper investigation into the cause.

The attorney is questioning the cause of the fire.

Urojas Community Services had people staying on two floors of the building on San Pablo Avenue.

The non-profit offered transitional housing for the mentally and physically disabled, as well as people recovering from addiction.

Urojas was in the midst of a heated eviction battle with its landlord Keith Kim.

The battle included a restraining order, and accusations, according to reports, that the landlord tried to change the locks and forcibly remove tenants from the building.

Eighty people lost their homes in the fire, and four people died.

The city determined a burning candle caused the fire in a resident’s room that had no electricity.

A lawyer for Urojas said the landlord cited the deadly Ghost Ship fire for wanting to evict the non-profit, giving it 30 days notice.

A member of Urojas’s legal team said they met with Oakland fire and ATF investigators on Wednesday, demanding a deeper investigation into the cause because of the on-going tensions.

“What we would like the investigators to look into is the fact that it’s very, very suspicious that they said that the candle is the source of the fire because this fire was started at 5 a.m., and the fact that people are typically sleeping,” Mediator Alice Shikina said. “When I went over there, there are people who have walkers, who have canes, who are elderly at this place. And I am very surprised that more people did not die in this fire although we are very, very glad that not many people died, It is still very questionable to me. It seems to me that someone did tip them off at 5 in the morning. Otherwise, if they would have been sleeping, there would have been smoke inhalation and many more people would have died because this fire started so early in the morning when everyone is at home.”

At the press conference, the legal team for Urojas did not say who they think started the fire or how.

And it said the owner of the building has not filed any insurance claims as of now.

KRON4 was not able to reach Kim Wednesday night for comment.

The pastor for Urojas said they are trying to find a new location, so they can take care of all their former people that are now in shelters or hotels or other housing.

Also, there will be a memorial for the four people who died, so they can be remembered and honored properly.

On Wednesday, the temporary shelter for the victims officially closed.