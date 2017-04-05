SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested a man accused of sexual battering multiple women on a Muni light rail last week, according to police.

Officers were notified last Thursday of a sexual battery that occurred on the N-Judah LRV line.

Investigators talked to both the victim in that case and others who had reported via social media that they were also victimized or witnessed the alleged criminal behavior.

A photo of the suspect was released throughout the Police Department and in less than 24 hours, officers had identified him and located him at Carl and Stanyan streets in the city’s Cole Valley neighborhood, where he was arrested without incident, police said.

The suspect, a 45-year-old man whose name is not yet being released, is accused of sexual battery, false imprisonment and being a public nuisance, according to police.

At least four victims have come forward in connection with the case.

Anyone with further information has been asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.