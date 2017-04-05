VIDEO: Man attacks clerk when credit card declines

SANTA ANA (KRON) — A southern California man was sent into a rage when his credit card was declined at a convenient store earlier this year.

Investigators are looking for the man who attacked the 7-Eleven clerk after his card was not accepted on February 11th.

The man was trying to buy a bag of M&Ms, according to authorities.

When his credit card was declined, he became outraged, hitting the clerk in the head and pushing the cash register and other items off the counter.

As the man exited the store, he shoved more items off the counter and tried to attack another clerk.

The man cause seven hundred dollars worth of damage to the store.