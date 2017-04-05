ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Protesters are demanding that the Alameda County sheriff stop the detention of undocumented immigrants for deportation.

On Wednesday, about 100 protesters spent their day outside a jail in Oakland.

The demonstration is part of a series of protests throughout the state.

They are being led by more than a dozen undocumented immigrants touring the state in a van.

It is a van that is clearly marked and they are stopping at county jails along the way.

