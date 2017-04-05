Virtual tour of the Raiders’ new Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KRON)– The Raiders move to Las Vegas is set in stone and with the team’s relocation comes a brand new stadium worth around $1.9 billion.

The Raiders proposed 65,000-seat domed stadium isn’t set to open until 2020 but the NFL released visuals of what the team’s new digs could look like.

According to the NFL, the stadium will feature state-of-the-art venue retractable doors, and a glass-domed roof that offers the best of both worlds; an outdoor feel with a controlled, comfortable climate.

It will be located on the 62.5-acre Russell Road site, just off of Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas McCarran Airport, and adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip.

Take a virtual tour of the team’s new stadium.