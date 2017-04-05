Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter set to leave Bay Area, face trial in Florida

By and Published:
Noor Salman

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — The wife of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooter is set to leave the Bay Area to face trial in Florida.

The 31-year-old is accused of helping her husband, Omar Mateen, in providing support to the Islamic State.

Mateen killed 49 people in an attack at the Pulse nightclub last June.

Salman had been living in the East Bay with family members when she was arrested.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges back in March.

Court papers reveal Salman will stop fighting her extradition and will face a judge in Orlando.

