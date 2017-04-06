2 rescued from Oakland structure fire

OAKLAND (KRON)– Oakland firefighters rescued two people from a second-story window early Thursday morning.

The structure fire broke out around 5:09 a.m. on the second floor of a residence near Pearl Street.

Pearl Street fire — E1 reports water on the fire. Checking for extension. — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 6, 2017

Structure Fire, Pearl Street. Units on scene report working fire on second floor. E10, 15, 1, T4. Person rescued from second story window. — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 6, 2017

T4 reports secondary search all clear. Total of 2 patients treated and transported to hospital for smoke inhalation. — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 6, 2017