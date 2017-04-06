SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police Thursday announced two arrests in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood Sunday.

Antonio Stanberry, a 31-year-old San Francisco resident, was shot in the first block of Jones Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. and died after being taken to San Francisco General Hospital, according to police.

An investigation led to Sacramento, where around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday local police arrested Johnnie Reed, a 33-year-old Vallejo resident, and Tiana Jacobs, a 24-year-old Vallejo resident.

Reed was arrested on suspicion of murder and Jacobs as an alleged accessory to murder, police said.

Reed remains in custody with bail set at $2 million, according to jail records.