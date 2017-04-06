4 arrested in Milpitas for auto theft

MILPITAS (KRON) — Four suspects in the south bay are in jail for stealing an SUV and fleeing from the police.

Around 1:45 p.m. on March 27, police spotted a stolen 2009 Nissan Murano driving around a shopping center on Ranch Drive, according to Milpitas Police.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in San Jose a week earlier, police said.

Police followed the Murano to the area of El Camino Real and San Antonio Road in Mountain View where they attempted to stop the vehicle but it sped away, police said.

Later, police found the SUV crashed into a pole and a fence on San Antonio Circle and abandoned, according to authorities.

Inside the vehicle, police found items stolen in a previous burglary in San Jose and drug paraphernalia, police said.

During a search of the area, police were able to locate and arrest all four suspects.

Michael Temesgen, a 33 year-old transient from San Jose, who is on formal probation in Santa Clara County, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, evading officers, hit and run, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Ariel Kleefman, a 26 year-old Milpitas resident, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lyle Peterson Jr., a 37 year-old transient from San Jose, who is on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) in Santa Clara County, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for violation of PRCS.

Derrick Dixon II, a 31 year-old Milpitas resident, who is on formal probation in Santa Clara County, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.