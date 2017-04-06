Dismembered body discovered in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — A dismembered body was discovered at a San Bruno residence Thursday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., San Bruno Police discovered what appeared to be a human body in the 3000 block of Pacific Heights Boulevard while investigating a missing person report.

The body has not been identified as the subject of the missing person’s report.

The San Bruno Police Department is investigating this incident as a homicide.

David Stubblefield, 50, of San Bruno has been arrested in connection with this crime.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

Information can be left anonymously.