Homeless man arrested in Santa Rosa for carjacking

SANTA ROSA (BCN)–A homeless man was arrested Wednesday in Santa Rosa after he allegedly threatened another man with a knife before stealing his car.

At around 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Morgan Street on a report of a possible carjacking.

According to police, the 28-year-old victim, who is homeless, reported that he was standing near his vehicle when a male suspect approached and threatened him with a large knife.

The victim said the suspect pointed the knife at him and told him to get away from the vehicle. The victim then ran away out of fear that the suspect would stab him, police said.

According to police, the suspect then stole the vehicle, drove it down the street, and removed and stole the victim’s property.

Officers searched the area and located the suspect near the victim’s car in the 200 block of 6th Street.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Henok Fessehay Tewolde, a homeless resident of Santa Rosa, police said.

Officers located the victim’s property, as well as three large knives near Tewolde. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of carjacking.