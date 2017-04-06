Keeping a close eye on Anderson Reservoir amid upcoming storm

By and Published:

 

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — The Anderson Reservoir, which overflowed in February and caused parts of San Jose to flood, is steadily dropping.

The latest check with the Santa Clara Valley Water District has it at just under 76 percent of capacity.

That is well below where it was when in February when it overflowed into Coyote Creek.

But, the water district would like to get it down to 68 percent of capacity for a seismic retrofit.

KRON4 will be keeping a close eye on the water level with this storm expected to bring heavy rain to the Bay Area.

