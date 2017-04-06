Kevin Durant to play Saturday against Pelicans

(KRON) Warriors star Kevin Durant will play Saturday against the Pelicans if all goes well in practice.

The Warriors won their season-best 13th straight game Wednesday night against the Suns, all of them without the injured Durant.

Coach Steve Kerr had been optimistic of KD’s return from a left knee injury before the end of the regular season, and he will join a Warriors team riding a 13-game winning streak and that just locked up the No. 1 seed in the West with the NBA’s best record for a third straight year.

From the Golden State Warriors:

Following multiple workout sessions in recent days – including 2-on-2, 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 scrimmages – forward Kevin Durant has been cleared by the team’s medical and athletic training staffs to return to full-team practices. If he does not suffer any setbacks following tomorrow’s practice, it is anticipated that Durant will play in Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena.

Durant has missed the last 19 games after suffering a Grade 2 left MCL sprain and tibial bone bruise against the Washington Wizards on February 28.

Golden State became the first team have the NBA’s best record for three consecutive seasons since the Boston Celtics did it in 1983-84, ’84-’85 and ’85-’86. The Warriors, Boston — multiple times — and Philadelphia are the only franchises in NBA history to achieve that feat.

The Warriors also are the first team to win at least 65 games in three straight seasons.