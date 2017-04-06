KRON4’s Teacher of the Week: Fer Kretschmer

DALY CITY (KRON) — KRON4 is proud to honor Fer Kretschmer as our Teacher of the Week for the week April 6, 2017.

Fer Kretschmer teaches 8th grade Social Studies at Thomas R. Pollicita Middle School in Daly City.

NOMINATE A TEACHER OF THE WEEK

Here is the winning nomination:

Why are you nominating this educator?:

There’s no one quite like Fer Kretschmer, who likes to liven things up by occasionally dressing up as a historical figures. She’s been John Hancock, a pioneer woman, a fur trapper and even a ‘mountain man.’ “She had a beard on with boots on and stuff like that and she was doing an accent. It had me dying during class,” said student Jordan Taylor. “She wore a fur and a beard. It was funny. That was my favorite,” said another student. Kretschmer even pops up as her own evil twin “Wanda” who helps students figure out test answers. Ben Turner, the middle school principal, said on one occasion he did not recognize Kretschmer and had to ask for her identification. Kretschmer says it all began with a random trip to a thrift store years ago. She believes role playing is a great way to tell the “story of ordinary people who did extraordinary things.” And many say she is pretty extraordinary herself.