Last beam put in place on San Francisco’s tallest building

(KRON) The last beam on the tallest building west of Chicago is now in place.

The 61 story Sales Force Tower in downtown San Francisco was topped off Thursday morning.

The new skyscraper will be 1,070 feet once it is complete. The roof top height will be 970 feet.

In comparison the Transamerica Pyramid stands at 853 feet.

The tower is expected to be completed in 2018.