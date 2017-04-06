Neighbors discover decomposing body in empty home

KTXL Published:

NEVADA COUNTY (KTXL) — A decomposing body was discovered in an empty house in the town Alta Sierra Monday.

Investigators believe the human remains have been decomposing in the home for months.

They have not yet been able identify the victim because of the condition in which it was discovered.

Authorities are waiting for  an autopsy report.

The person that found the body “detected a very strong odor of something dead. When they examined closely, they found a plastic bag and they thought that they found what appeared to be a human leg,” said Sheriff Keith Royal.

Investigators do not have any suspects at this time.

The man who lived in the house is staying in a care facility for a while.

