MONTEREY COUNTY(BCN)–Monterey County District Attorney Dean Flippo is holding a news conference this afternoon regarding the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old

Christina Williams.

The news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in the Monterey Room on the second floor of the Monterey County Government Center, 168 W.Alisal St., Salinas.

Christina was found dead in January 1999 in Fort Ord after going missing several months earlier.