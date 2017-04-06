SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An overturned big rig has blocked all the westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge on Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident happened near Treasure Island.

The incident was first reported at 8:24 p.m. on Interstate Highway 80 just west of Treasure Island.

According to the CHP, the big rig had landed on its side, blocking all westbound lanes.

No other vehicles were involved.

The CHP has issued a Sig-alert for all westbound lanes.

They did not say when the lanes are expected to reopen.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

