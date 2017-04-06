San Jose police searching for missing at-risk woman

SAN JOSE (KRON)– San Jose police are asking the public to help locate a missing at-risk woman.

Elvira Vasquez, 67, exited her residence on the 1000 block of Rickenbacker Street around 2:57 p.m., according to police.

Vasquez is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was last seen wearing a black or gray sweater with black slacks.

Police said Vasquez typically walks southbound on Bascom Avenue, enters the Los Gatos Creek pedestrian trial and walks southbound to Campbell and walks back home.

She also known as Vera and is described as being Hispanic, weighs 125-pounds, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, has brown hair and Black eyes.

Anyone who comes in contact with Elvira Vasquez is urged to call Officer Albert Morales at (408) 277-5339.