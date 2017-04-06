Search for missing Sausalito woman

SAUSALITO (KRON) — The Sausalito Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman that went missing a week ago.

26 year old Ashley Wells was last seen along the waterfront in Sausalito on March 30, according to the Sausalito Police Department.

She is described as a Caucasian female standing five feet six inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds, officials said.

Wells has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information regarding Ashley of her whereabouts, please contact the Sausalito Police Department at (415) 289-4170.