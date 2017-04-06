Search for missing Sausalito woman

By Published:

SAUSALITO (KRON) — The Sausalito Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman that went missing a week ago.

26 year old Ashley Wells was last seen along the waterfront in Sausalito on March 30, according to the Sausalito Police Department.

She is described as a Caucasian female standing five feet six inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds, officials said.

Wells has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information regarding Ashley of her whereabouts, please contact the Sausalito Police Department at (415) 289-4170.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s