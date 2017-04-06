Sketch released of Palo Alto prowler

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Police looking for the man they believed to be responsible for two prowling incidents in the College Terrace neighborhood Sunday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., police received a call of a suspicious person in the 2300 block of Yale Street. Police responded to the area but did not fine the suspect.

At 8:20 p.m., the victim in her 50s was unloading some items from her car when a man approached her and began talking to her. Soon the woman became uncomfortable and felt like the man was coming on to her. She ended the conversation and the man walked away.

About twenty minutes later, the woman heard the doorknob on her locked front door being shaken, as if someone were trying to get in from the outside.

Then doorbell rang next. When the victim went to answer the door, she saw the back of a man walking away. She asked him what he wanted, but he ignored her and left on foot southbound on Yale Street.

Around 11:10 p.m., dispatch received a call of a suspicious person in the 200 block of College Avenue. Police again responded to the area but did not locate the suspect.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, reported that she had just returned home and found an man standing in the bushes in her side yard. He was trying to look through closed blinds into the bedroom window of her roommate, also a woman in her twenties, she said.

The victim asked the man if she could help him but he ignored her and immediately walked away. The victim went inside and called police.

The victims in both cases was described the man as a clean-shaven white male in his mid-forties to mid-fifties, about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build, with short brown hair that may be graying. He was wearing blue jeans and either a short-sleeved blue T-shirt or a red plaid shirt.

Detectives are investigating the possibility that these cases may be connected to another prowling incident that occurred on March 21 at about 10:50 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Emerson Street.

In that case, a woman in her 70s called police after seeing a man in her backyard looking into her home. When she yelled at him, he ran away. Police searched the area for the suspect but could not locate him.

Police encourage the public to promptly report suspicious behavior to our 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413, or call 911 if it is an emergency. They also recommend never opening your door to a stranger, and instead speaking to them through your closed and locked door so they know someone is home.