State lawmakers to vote on gas tax

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– California lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill that proposes gas tax and vehicle registration fee increases.

Governor Jerry Brown proposed Senate Bill 1 with the expectation of using the funds to repair California roads and bridges that were damaged during recent winter storms.

Environmentalists and anti-tax group oppose the legislation.

Along with the 12-cent per gallon of gas increase, the bill would add a special fee ranging from $25 to $175 to your annual vehicle registration.

Some drivers believe the state should impose a gas tax increase but shift the focus elsewhere.

“I have no problems with that but I would like for them to look at the corporations because their employees use the roads every single day so I think they should be paying some more taxes then what they are,” said driver Valerie Jones.