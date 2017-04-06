GRIDLEY (KRON) — KRON4 is learning new details Thursday night about the missing Yuba City College student.

Police say the mother of Alycia Yeoman received text messages, saying her daughter is alive, had been kidnapped, and made demands.

Police say the messages came from an online source with multiple IP addresses, making the sender harder to trace.

Yeoman was last seen a week ago leaving Romero Street in Yuba City.

This new surveillance video captures her truck driving through the area, though you cannot make out the driver.

Investigators found her unoccupied truck Monday parked in an orchard at the bottom of the levee.

The FBI is now involved with the investigation.