OAKLAND (KRON) — A landslide in the Oakland Hills has forced some residents to evacuate their homes on Thursday night, according to fire officials.

The landslide occurred at about 8 p.m. near the 6700 block of Banning Drive, according to an Oakland Fire Department dispatcher.

Some residents have been evacuated, however, it was not immediately clear if the evacuations were mandatory.

Further information was not immediately available.