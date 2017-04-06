VIDEO: Rain, windy weather hits Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The rain started early Thursday and was coming down pretty steadily at night.

PG&E has been preparing for the storm for about a week and has crews all over the Bay Area.

This storm has the potential to be just as strong as some of the previous storms we had in the winter.

The idea here is to be safe on the streets and also at home.

National Weather Service forecasters are expecting moderate rainfall and strong winds to arrive today in the Bay Area, with a half-inch to 1.25 inches of rain expected in most urban areas tonight into early Friday.

Rainfall totals are expected to be higher in the North Bay. Higher elevations could see 3 to 4 inches, and some peaks could see as much as 5 inches of rain.

Strong winds, downed trees, and power lines are also expected.

Weather conditions snarled Thursday evening’s commute, and possibly again Friday morning, according to the weather service.

The storm will also bring heavy seas this weekend, with 17-foot waves and 45 mph winds expected, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to urge mariners to boat with caution or avoid the water altogether.

The weather got hazardous Thursday and is expected to stay that way into next week.

A small-craft advisory has been issued, meaning that winds from 23 to 37 mph are expected to produce hazardous conditions, especially for smaller vessels.

Boaters are advised to check weather and current information before heading out and stay informed using television, radio, and Interne

They’re also asked by the Coast Guard to file a float plan with family or friends to assist rescue crews in case of emergency, as well as to wear a life jacket and bring marine flares, bilge pumps and a working marine-band radio.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Dangerously strong wind speeds whipping through Bay Area right now. @kron4news Calmer conditions expected by morning pic.twitter.com/gtFjBDfH3J — Brittney Shipp (@brittneyshipp) April 7, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js