SAN RAMON (KRON) — With wet weather back in the Bay Area, officials in the East Bay are keeping a close eye on landslides.

In San Ramon, there are already more than two dozen landslides. Some of the landslides are near homes and roads.

Over the next few days, city officials in San Ramon are keeping a close eye on those slides.

Right now, officials with the city do not think there is any imminent danger but that can change depending on how much more rain we get.

One slide is over Harness Drive and is between 70 and 80 feet wide.

City officials say they noticed it in February. But that isn’t the biggest slide in the area.

This one on Windermere Parkway is twice that size and located near the roadway.

