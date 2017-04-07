SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people are in critical condition and 25 others are displaced after a 3-alarm fire in San Francisco Friday morning, according to San Francisco Fire.

The fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. on the third floor of a building at 453 23rd Ave., according to San Francisco Fire officials on Twitter.

By the time the fire reached 3 alarms, there were 96 firefighters on scene and three victims were rescued.

#040717WF1 UPDATE 31 fire units 96 firefighters 3RD Alarm fire active scene 3 critical victims rescued 0304 Hrs https://t.co/M4xWSNHCFD — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) April 7, 2017

Two of the victims are in critical condition.

One is a 53-year-old man suffering from severe burns.

The other is a 73-year-old man suffering from smoke inhalation and other non-related medical issues.

The third victim, who is not in critical condition, has minor smoke inhalation-related injuries, according to officials.

All were transported to St. Francis Hospital.

Around 3:30 a.m., officials reported the fire was contained.

Just after 4:00 a.m., it was reported “under control.”

Red Cross is on scene assisting with those displaced.

Breaking-San Francisco fire victim Ben pack rushed out so quickly had no time to grab shoes. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/d6XaKr5Cla — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) April 7, 2017