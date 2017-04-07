49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock arrested on felony domestic violence charge

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — 49ers cornerback Tramaine Deshun Brock was arrested Thursday night after a domestic violence incident, according to Santa Clara Police Department.

Around 9:35 p.m. Santa Clara Police Officers responded to investigate a report of the incident.

Upon arrival, the officers found a woman with visible injuries.

Police say she was “in a dating relationship” with Brock.

Brock was arrested for felony domestic violence and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

No further information is available at this time.

