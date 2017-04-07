49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock arrested on felony domestic violence charge

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — 49ers cornerback Tramaine Deshun Brock was arrested Thursday night after a domestic violence incident, according to Santa Clara Police Department.

Around 9:35 p.m. Santa Clara Police Officers responded to investigate a report of the incident.

Upon arrival, the officers found a woman with visible injuries.

Police say she was “in a dating relationship” with Brock.

Brock was arrested for felony domestic violence and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.