Gary’s Mailbag: Thank you for being so nice!

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:
- I agree switching the TV from a Warriors game to baseball is 2017 to 1958. – Matt
- Why do you insist Russell Westbrook will be this year’s MVP? – Connor
- I’m tired of you only talking about Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James. Basketball is a team sport! – Art
- Thank you for being so nice when we visited the station. You’re actually very nice in person. – Cynthia
Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.