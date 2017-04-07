Gary’s Mailbag: Thank you for being so nice!

Published:
Gary Radnich is the bay area's biggest name in sports broadcasting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • I agree switching the TV from a Warriors game to baseball is 2017 to 1958. – Matt
  • Why do you insist Russell Westbrook will be this year’s MVP? – Connor
  • I’m tired of you only talking about Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James. Basketball is a team sport! – Art
  • Thank you for being so nice when we visited the station. You’re actually very nice in person. – Cynthia

