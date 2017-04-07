Gov. Brown says California drought is over

By Published: Updated:
Gov. Jerry Brown gestures are he responds to a question concerning his proposed 2014-15 state budget he unveiled at a news conference at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday Jan. 9, 2014. A robust economic recovery and surging revenue propelled by voter-approved tax increases has sent California's general fund spending to a record high, marking a dramatic turn-around for the state. With the an increase in tax receipts, Brown is proposing a spending plan that includes a 8.5 percent increase in general fund spending coupled with a dedication to pay down the state's debt by more than $11 billion.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) ORG XMIT: SC110

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Gov. Jerry Brown has lifted California’s drought emergency following one of the wettest winters in years.

The announcement Friday ends Brown’s 2014 emergency declaration during California’s driest four-year period on record. It led to the first conservation rules for the nation’s most populated and agriculturally productive state, focused on turning off sprinklers and ripping out thirsty lawns.

Monster storms this winter doused the Sierra Nevada with a record snowpack, a key California water source, and boosted reservoirs to normal levels.

Felicia Marcus, chairwoman of the State Water Board, says the governor’s move doesn’t end water conservation in California.

Susan Atkins of the charity Self-Help Enterprises says the drought isn’t over for hundreds of families with dry wells who still live on bottled water.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s