Mudslide prompts evacuations in Oakland Hills

OAKLAND (KRON) — Residents of at least six homes in the Oakland Hills were forced to evacuate due to a dangerous landslide Thursday evening.

The slide happened around 8:00 p.m. on Banning Dr.

There are no reports of injuries or damage to the homes.

However, evacuations were still necessary due to the instability of the hillside. There are also reports of several downed trees in the area.

Breaking-6 homes red tagged in oakland hills bc of late night mudslide. 6700 block of banning @kron4news pic.twitter.com/OviDEZiQjA — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) April 7, 2017