Mudslide prompts evacuations in Oakland Hills

Published: Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) — Residents of at least six homes in the Oakland Hills were forced to evacuate due to a dangerous landslide Thursday evening.

The slide happened around 8:00 p.m. on Banning Dr.

There are no reports of injuries or damage to the homes.

However, evacuations were still necessary due to the instability of the hillside. There are also reports of several downed trees in the area.

KRON4’s Will Tran is headed to the hills to gather the latest details.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this, and all weather-related stories on this stormy Friday.

