Oregon pharmacist arrested for stealing 5K pills

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police say they’ve arrested a pharmacist suspected of tampering with drug records and stealing narcotic tablets sold on the street for more than $100,000.

The Register-Guard reports police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin O’Rourke of Eugene Tuesday on 42 counts of tampering drug records, 42 counts of computer crimes, 42 counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, 42 counts of controlled substance fraud and first-degree theft.

O’Rourke’s employers said they noticed several drugs had gone missing in the eight-month time period since he had been hired. Officials say more than 5,000 pills were stolen.

Officer Brad Hanneman says O’Rourke stole amphetamine, morphine, hydromorphone and oxycodone pills which could be sold on the street for up to $50 each. Police are not sure if O’Rourke ingested the drugs or sold them.