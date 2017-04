SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over 45,000 Bay Area PG&E customers do not have power in their homes Friday morning, according to PG$E officials.

As of 5:00 a.m., an exact total of 45,900 customers were without power because of weather-related problems.

Here is a regional breakdown of those customers:

East Bay: 39,185

North Bay: 2,085

SF: 3

Peninsula: 1,265

South Bay: 3,400

PG&E wants to remind customers to stay safe, and never go near downed power lines.