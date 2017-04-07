People Behaving Badly: People behaving nicely justice award

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s office has a difficult time prosecuting some cases for multiple reasons.

Sometimes, it is due to lack of evidence, and other times, it is because either witnesses or even the victims refuse to come forward.

But sometimes, people do the right thing, as Stanley Roberts explains.

And when that happens, it does not go unnoticed in this special edition of–People Behaving Nicely?

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

