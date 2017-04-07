WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) — California Congresswoman Barbara Lee responded Friday to President Trump’s military strike in Syria.

On Thursday night, the United States bombed a Syrian air base in response to a chemical attack on innocent civilians.

This raid, Lee says, was ” conducted without Congressional authorization,” and that “by illegally bombing a sovereign nation, President Trump has intensified an already dangerous and unstable conflict.”

Here is Congresswoman Lee’s full statement on the incident:

The US strikes in Syria last night, conducted without Congressional authorization, represent a dangerous military escalation into the Syrian civil war and are without legal justification. The use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians is barbaric and there is no question that Bashar Al-Assad must be held accountable for his heinous actions. I will continue to support an international response to bring the perpetrators of these horrors to justice and negotiate a political solution to the war in Syria. But by illegally bombing a sovereign nation, President Trump has intensified an already dangerous and unstable conflict without a long-term strategy or an appropriate authorization from Congress. Yesterday, I called on Speaker Ryan to call off the recess to debate and vote on an Authorization of the Use of Military Force prior to any military action in Syria. While he failed to act yesterday, I urge him to immediately bring Congress back into session so we can exercise our constitutional duty to hold a debate and vote. Congress has been missing in action on matters of war and peace for far too long – it’s past time for Congress to do its job.”