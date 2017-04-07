San Bruno police investigate dismembered body found in a residence

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — San Bruno Police held a news conference with updates regarding the dismembered body found Thursday in a San Bruno home.

Just before 11:00 a.m. Thursday, officers found what appeared to be a human body in the 3000 block of Pacific Heights Blvd. while responding to reports of a missing person, according to police.

Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide, and one person is in custody.

50-year-old David Stubblefield was arrested in connection with the crime.

As of Friday morning, the body had not been identified as the same person in the initial missing person’s report.

Police said, it is unclear if the missing person’s case is related to the dismembered body but they are leaving it an open investigation.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman is at the 12:30 news conference to provide the latest updates.

