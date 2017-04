LARKSPUR (KRON) — PG&E crews in Larkspur are repairing power lines after a tree fell on them on Friday afternoon.

The tree fell in the area of 33 Estelle Ave., police said.

The estimated time of repair could be 12 hours, police said.

People are being asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

PG&E Crews repairing power lines in Larkspur after a tree falls on them. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/C6jhJqvAWs — Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) April 8, 2017

