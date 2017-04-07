Two arrested in Mountain View after police discover narcotics inside a home

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Two Mountain View residents were arrested Tuesday evening on accounts of possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Rowles, 39, and Edith Rodriguez, 33, were arrested after police issued a search warrant at their home in the 700 block of Hope Street. Upon searching the home, detectives recovered a pried-open ATM machine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

A pistol, magazine rounds and ammunition in multiple calibers were also discovered inside the home.

According to police, detectives were following an investigation that led them to believe guns were being stockpiled in the home.

Police said Rowles and Rodriguez were booked into the Santa Clara Jail on charges of felons being in possession of a firearm and ammunition, maintaining a drug house, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Police have advised the public this is an ongoing active investigation. Police also hope residents within the area will witness improvement in the neighborhood.



