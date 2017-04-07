Vehicle collision sparks road closure in Belmont

By Published:

BELMONT (KRON) — Authorities have issued a traffic alert Thursday afternoon on accounts of a traffic collision.

According to Belmont police, Broadway Street between Sunnyslope and Paloma Avenues is closed due to an non-injury collision.

Police first tweeted about the accident approximately at 2:24 p.m., and they have asked the public to use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

A van and a septum tank truck diverted onto the yard of a residence.

Police have not released information as to how the collision occurred, but so far no injuries have been reported. There is no available information when the area will be open to traffic.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s