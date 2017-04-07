Vehicle collision sparks road closure in Belmont

BELMONT (KRON) — Authorities have issued a traffic alert Thursday afternoon on accounts of a traffic collision.

According to Belmont police, Broadway Street between Sunnyslope and Paloma Avenues is closed due to an non-injury collision.

Police first tweeted about the accident approximately at 2:24 p.m., and they have asked the public to use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

A van and a septum tank truck diverted onto the yard of a residence.

Police have not released information as to how the collision occurred, but so far no injuries have been reported. There is no available information when the area will be open to traffic.

Traffic Alert! Broadway closd btwn Sunnyslope & Paloma due to non-injury collision. Use alt route. #BelmontWatch pic.twitter.com/ZOygwIQs6A — Belmont Police Dept. (@belmontcapolice) April 7, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js