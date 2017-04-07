VIDEO: 25 displaced, 2 in critical condition after 3-alarm fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people are in critical condition and 25 others are displaced after a 3-alarm fire in San Francisco Friday morning, according to San Francisco Fire.
The fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. on the 400 block 23rd Ave. and spread to three buildings, according to San Francisco Fire officials.
By the time the fire reached 3 alarms, there were 96 firefighters on scene and three victims were rescued.
#040717WF1 UPDATE 31 fire units 96 firefighters 3RD Alarm fire active scene 3 critical victims rescued 0304 Hrs https://t.co/M4xWSNHCFD
— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) April 7, 2017
Two of the victims are in critical condition.
One is a 53-year-old man suffering from severe burns.
The other is a 73-year-old man suffering from smoke inhalation and other non-related medical issues.
The third victim, who is not in critical condition, has minor smoke inhalation-related injuries, according to officials.
All were transported to St. Francis Hospital.
Around 3:30 a.m., officials reported the fire was contained.
Just after 4:00 a.m., it was reported “under control.”
#040717WF1 UPDATE FIRE UNDER CONTROL 0402 Hrs @SandraLeeFewer @mayoredlee https://t.co/SwdY8vwb2f
— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) April 7, 2017
Red Cross is on scene assisting with those displaced.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.