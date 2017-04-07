SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A freight barge that capsized south of the Bay Bridge early Friday morning is leaking and an unknown amount of fuel has gone into the bay, a Coast Guard official said.

Adam Stanton, a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard District 11, initially said there was “no oil in the water,” but Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Wilson has since clarified that a sheen of oil was detected by a helicopter around 8 a.m.

The 112-foot freight barge Vengeance capsized in the bay between Yerba Buena Island and the city of Oakland shortly after midnight, according to the Coast Guard.

National Response Corporation Emergency Services, a private company, has deployed 3,000 feet of boom around the barge to keep the spill contained, Wilson said.

Cleanup strategies are underway for a maximum potential release of 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 300 gallons of lube oil, according to Wilson.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response is assisting with the cleanup efforts, the Coast Guard said.