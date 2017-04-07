SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dozens of protesters in San Francisco on Friday rallied against the United States air strike in Syria.

The group gathered at Market and Powell to voice frustration.

The protesters say the attack was not approved by Congress and the U.S. should not involve itself in more war.

And many of protesters say they do not believe the strike was a direct response to this week’s chemical attack by the Syrian regime. They say they want to see the millions of dollars in defense funds spent on social programs at home.

Watch the above video to see Ella Sogomonian’s full report.