VIDEO: Entangled whale spotted off coast near Big Sur

PACIFIC GROVE, California (KRON) — Marine mammal experts are keeping a close eye on the coast near Big Sur Friday night for a whale.

It is entangled in some sort of metal frame. It was last seen in Southern California and was headed toward Monterey.

Volunteers are lining the beaches and spots with good vantage points to try to find the whale.

However, the weather is making it difficult, whipping up the waves.

Volunteers say what may look like a whale’s spray is likely white caps in these conditions.

