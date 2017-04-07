Video: Memphis Zoo debuts new baby hippo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KRON) — The Memphis Zoo’s newest addition made her debut Friday morning in front of spectators.

The zoo welcomed a new baby girl hippopotamus and she was born on March, 23, and according to officials she weighed approximately 76 pounds.

In the video the baby hippo can be seen walking into the exhibit with her mother. According to zoo curators the little girl remained close to her mother at all times.

Spectators witnessed the little girl swimming and prancing around in her new home.

Zoo curators said the baby hippo does not have a name yet, but the zoo is holding a contest to choose a name. The names to choose from are Venus, Cleo, Winnie, Zuri or Asha.

People can go to the Memphis Zoo’s website and vote. Voting will end on April 13.