VIDEO: Winter Weather Advisory takes effect in Sierras

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in the Sierras starting Friday morning, according to KRON4 meteorologist Rebecca Strom.

The advisory will remain in place until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

6-12 inches of snow are expected to hit at elevations of 4,500 ft.

Elevations higher than 4,500 ft. will likely receive 2-4 ft. of snowfall.

If you’re planning on heading up there this weekend, keep in mind that in addition to slick roads, the visibility will be very poor.

Expect temperatures in the 30’s.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s