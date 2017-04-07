VIDEO: Winter Weather Advisory takes effect in Sierras

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in the Sierras starting Friday morning, according to KRON4 meteorologist Rebecca Strom.

The advisory will remain in place until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

6-12 inches of snow are expected to hit at elevations of 4,500 ft.

Elevations higher than 4,500 ft. will likely receive 2-4 ft. of snowfall.

If you’re planning on heading up there this weekend, keep in mind that in addition to slick roads, the visibility will be very poor.

Expect temperatures in the 30’s.